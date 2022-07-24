Miami Heat insider confident Tyler Herro will start if he’s with team for beginning of regular season

The Miami Heat’s roster is still not set in stone, even as the start of the regular season nears.

The team remains linked to Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. However, there has reportedly been not that much traction on either trade front. Still, the Heat are known for looking to make a splash when it comes to building their roster.

Any big trade, though, would likely require Miami to part ways with its rising star Tyler Herro. The University of Kentucky product is one of the team’s most enticing trade chips.

The young guard has also declared his desire to be a starter. If he is not traded in the coming months, Herro will “get his wish” and start for the Heat, according to a Heat insider.

Saving the rest for Off the Floor (already posted some) and tonight's @5OTF_ but after conversations this weekend, I'm confident that if Tyler Herro is here for the start of the season, he will get his wish and start. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) July 24, 2022

Herro has continued to improve his game every season he has been in the league. In his third year in the league, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He also took home the Sixth Man of the Year award after coming off the bench in 56 of the 66 regular season matches he appeared in.

While the jury is still out on whether Herro deserves to be a full-time starter in the near future, Heat team president Pat Riley sent the 22-year-old guard a staunch message that he has to earn the starting nod.

If he steps his game up further, Herro can definitely achieve his dream of becoming a starter. Not only that, he could even command a max contract extension, something he is also reportedly seeking.