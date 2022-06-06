Pat Riley sends stern message to Tyler Herro wanting to become starter for Miami Heat

Shortly after the Miami Heat’s 2021-22 campaign came to an end in a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Heat guard Tyler Herro made it abundantly clear that he wants to be a starter next season.

Herro took a major leap in his career in the 2021-22 season, and he certainly seems capable of claiming a starting job.

However, Heat team president Pat Riley is not simply going to give the job to Herro. While speaking with members of the press, Riley had a simple message for his young guard.

Pat Riley on Tyler Herro wanting to start: “As far as being a starter, come to training camp and win it.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 6, 2022

Herro proved his value to the team throughout the season. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 66 regular season games.

For that reason, some may see Riley’s message as somewhat disrespectful. However, given Riley’s track record in the NBA, he has the authority to question any player in the NBA.

On top of that, working hard in practice to earn playing time is one of the core values of the Heat’s vaunted team culture. There may be no other team in the NBA that values practice more than Miami.

As for Herro, he is likely more than up for the challenge. He quickly became a team favorite after being drafted when he showed up to the team’s facility at the crack of dawn for an early morning practice. Moreover, he probably sees Riley’s message as both a challenge and invitation.

Herro absolutely could end up in the Heat’s starting lineup next season, but that honor is not going to be handed to him based on his previous success. He’s going to have to earn it.