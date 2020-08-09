Miami Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler on Track to Return Monday Against T.J. Warren and Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has missed the team’s last three games due to injury, but it looks as if he will be returning to action on Monday when the Heat take on the Indiana Pacers, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Jimmy Butler tells @NYTSports after Miami's loss to Phoenix that he is on course to play Monday against Indiana after missing the Heat's last three games with a foot injury — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 9, 2020

Butler’s return will be an important one as the Heat have gone 1-2 in his absence, beating the Boston Celtics while losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Monday’s game between the Heat and Pacers will be interesting for many reasons. Both teams are currently 43-27, leaving them tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat own the tiebreaker over the Pacers.

It will also be the first time the two teams have faced off since January, when Butler and Pacers forward T.J. Warren got into two separate altercations, the second of which ended in Warren’s ejection from the game.

After that game, Butler proceeded to call Warren “trash” and also took a shot at him on social media.

So far this season, Butler has averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Monday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST.