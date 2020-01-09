Jimmy Butler Tears Apart T.J. Warren in Expletive-Laced Rant: 'He's Trash' - Heat Nation

During the Miami Heat’s 122-108 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Pacers forward T.J. Warren got into two separate altercations.

The second one resulted in Warren’s ejection from the game.

After the game, Butler went on an expletive-laced rant about the North Carolina State University product, throwing many insults Warren’s way.

Jimmy on his exchange with T.J. Warren: "He's soft. He's not even in my f—king league.” (via @cliffWISH8)pic.twitter.com/ulItvpHfhk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2020

“To me, I think it’s tough for him because I can guard him and he can’t guard me,” said Butler. “At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. You have just got to watch your mouth in certain situations. There’s some [expletive] you just don’t say as a man. He’s got to see me the next time because I feel like what he said was truly disrespectful. “It’s all good because we see him again. I ain’t scared of nobody. He’s talking about, ‘We’re going to fight.’ “He’s soft. He’s not even in my [expletive] league, nowhere near me. If I was their coach, I would never put him on me ever again. Put somebody else on me, because I’m going to tear his [butt] up every game.”

Butler had a solid game against Warren and the Pacers, recording 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

The two teams won’t meet again until March 20, when the Heat travel to Indiana once again, and Butler seems as if he’s already looking forward to that matchup.

“He can’t do nothing with me,” said Butler. “When I say he’s trash, I mean that. He’s not in my league. I take it as disrespect if you ever put him on me. If he asked for that matchup it’s disrespectful.”

Miami and Indiana have now played twice this season and in the previous matchup, which took place in December, Butler had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

It will be interesting to see if this sparks a renewal of the rivalry between the Heat and Pacers, something that existed during the Heat’s Big 3 era.

