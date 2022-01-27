Here’s the current framework of a possible Miami Heat trade for Christian Wood

The Miami Heat have been linked to Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

Now, there appears to be a framework on the table for how a potential trade could materialize between both teams.

“Miami has consistently been mentioned as a suitor for Christian Wood this week,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “The Rockets are searching for a sizable return for the skilled forward. So far, a framework of Duncan Robinson for Wood has circulated around the league, but Houston appears to require far more to part with their frontcourt centerpiece.”

Wood, 26, is one of the best burgeoning centers in the league.

He is putting up 17.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. He leads the Rockets in points and rebounds per game.

While Wood’s production has declined this year, he portrayed an acclivity to stardom last year. The young stud gathered a career-high 21.0 points on top of 9.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest last season.

The confident undrafted star hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind and gloat about his game. However, the vocal center was recently suspended for poor behavior surrounding the Rockets’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in early January.

As for Robinson, the fellow undrafted gem is experiencing a down year after a solid 2020-21 campaign. The sharpshooter is putting up 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season. He’s shooting just 36.6 percent from deep this season.

However, the University of Michigan product has been on a tear with the return of Bam Adebayo, who Robinson recently praised. Over his last three games, Robinson has averaged 23.0 points per game on a sizzling 56.3 percent shooting from downtown.

Perhaps, Robinson heard about the Heat’s willingness to trade him. The 27-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat, but it seems like that could change soon.

Miami is currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 31-17 record.