Report: Miami Heat expressing strong interest in Christian Wood

Things are going pretty well for the Miami Heat right now.

The team recently earned its 30th win of the season by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, and all of a sudden, the Heat have the best record in the Eastern Conference.

But Miami isn’t satisfied, and the team is apparently exploring some trade ideas. A new report indicates that the Heat have shown interest in Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood.

“The 26-year-old has been subject to interest around the league, and sources say Miami has been one of the more persistent teams in engaging with Houston on the versatile big man,” wrote Kelly Iko of The Athletic regarding Wood. “But barring a blow-me-away offer, Wood should remain in Houston past the deadline, sources tell The Athletic.”

It doesn’t sound like Wood is likely to be moved, but if the Heat were to put together a fantastic offer for the big man, maybe that could change. He’d be a fascinating addition for Miami.

Wood has become a star during his time with Houston. As a member of the Rockets, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old has already played for six different teams in his NBA career. Time will tell if that number will get bigger in the near future.

Even if the Heat don’t make any big splashes before the trade deadline comes and goes, it seems like the team already has enough talent to challenge for this season’s NBA title.

Miami has found ways to overcome a number of injuries and COVID-19 issues. That speaks volumes about the team’s depth and ability to fight through obstacles. At 30-17, the Heat are one of two teams in the East with 30 wins.

Miami will be back in action on Wednesday for a battle with the New York Knicks.