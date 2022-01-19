Report: Miami Heat willing to listen to trade offers for Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a player the team would consider moving before the trade deadline.

“Duncan Robinson has played less than 20 minutes in the last three games for the Heat,” wrote Matt Moore of Action Network. “Max Strus has played over 25 in the last three games for the Heat. There’s a belief around the league that Robinson is a player Miami is open to talks about. Bear in mind that a turnaround in his 3-point shooting (34.5%) would do a lot to resolve that situation.”

Robinson has been a steady presence from beyond the arc for the Heat since entering the league, but has cooled off a bit this season. After shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep the past two seasons, the Heat guard is shooting 34.8 percent from three this season.

Some of that may have to do with added attention from opposing teams zeroing in on the Heat shooter. Robinson has been a starter for much of the last few seasons, but has been coming off the bench more in recent weeks. He signed a five-year deal with Miami this past offseason worth $90 million.

Robinson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

The emergence of other players on the wing might make Miami more comfortable with moving on from Robinson. Max Strus has been huge for the Heat this season, averaging 11.5 points per game and shooting 41.4 percent from deep. Bringing in Kyle Lowry at point guard has added some shooting for the Heat as well, while Victor Oladipo hopefully nears his return for Miami in the coming months.

Tyler Herro has continued to be a force off the bench for Miami this season and could potentially take over some of Robinson’s time in the starting lineup. Caleb Martin has been a force for Miami as well this season on a two-way deal.

Miami is 28-16 on the season and will look to continue to improve with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler back in the lineup.