Duncan Robinson speaks on which part of Bam Adebayo’s game is a ‘luxury’ for the Miami Heat - Heat Nation

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently heaped tons of praise on Bam Adebayo and spoke about the big man’s versatility.

Robinson raved about what Adebayo brings to the Heat lineup after the 24-year-old was sidelined for a solid period of time due to injury.

“It’s great to have him back,” Robinson said. “The energy he plays with, just how he flies around, and the impact on both ends of the floor that he’s able to have, just his versatility, it’s a luxury. “Honestly, there’s just not a lot of players that can do what he can do like that.”

Adebayo has played three games since returning to the lineup. He has delivered solid all-around numbers since coming back.

In those three matchups, Adebayo has averaged 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. He has also been a force on the defensive end. The Heat have gone 2-1 since his return to action.

Despite Adebayo’s lengthy absence, the Heat were able to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings when he was on the shelf. Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks dropped the Heat to 29-17 on the season, but the Heat still have the third-best winning percentage in the East.

Adebayo’s high level of play is something that the Heat have come to expect from the former first-round pick. He continues to develop into a standout performer, and the hope is that he hasn’t even reached his full potential yet.

Since losing on the road to the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 19, the Heat have won 11 of their last 15 games. That run of success seems like it has a solid chance to continue now that Adebayo is once again delivering on the court.

Adebayo and the Heat will next be in action on Sunday. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers at home.