Duncan Robinson speaks on which part of Bam Adebayo’s game is a ‘luxury’ for the Miami Heat - Heat Nation

- Duncan Robinson speaks on which part of Bam Adebayo’s game is a ‘luxury’ for the Miami Heat
- Video: Trae Young talks trash to Bam Adebayo, proceeds to break Duncan Robinson ankles and sink 3
- Miami Heat youngster open to partaking in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest
- Report: Chris Silva expected to sign another 10-day deal with Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler confirms logo for his upcoming signature shoe with Li-Ning
- Dewayne Dedmon hilariously compares ‘light-skin’ Caleb Martin to Stephen Curry after Heat beat Blazers
- Report: Miami Heat to be without 2 key players Wednesday night vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Report: Miami Heat willing to listen to trade offers for Duncan Robinson
- Video: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony get lit with Dwyane Wade for his 40th birthday
- Surprising Miami Heat teammate told Jimmy Butler that they didn’t need him when they were winning without him
Duncan Robinson speaks on which part of Bam Adebayo’s game is a ‘luxury’ for the Miami Heat
- Updated: January 22, 2022
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently heaped tons of praise on Bam Adebayo and spoke about the big man’s versatility.
Robinson raved about what Adebayo brings to the Heat lineup after the 24-year-old was sidelined for a solid period of time due to injury.
“It’s great to have him back,” Robinson said. “The energy he plays with, just how he flies around, and the impact on both ends of the floor that he’s able to have, just his versatility, it’s a luxury.
“Honestly, there’s just not a lot of players that can do what he can do like that.”
Adebayo has played three games since returning to the lineup. He has delivered solid all-around numbers since coming back.
In those three matchups, Adebayo has averaged 18.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. He has also been a force on the defensive end. The Heat have gone 2-1 since his return to action.
Despite Adebayo’s lengthy absence, the Heat were able to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings when he was on the shelf. Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks dropped the Heat to 29-17 on the season, but the Heat still have the third-best winning percentage in the East.
Adebayo’s high level of play is something that the Heat have come to expect from the former first-round pick. He continues to develop into a standout performer, and the hope is that he hasn’t even reached his full potential yet.
Since losing on the road to the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 19, the Heat have won 11 of their last 15 games. That run of success seems like it has a solid chance to continue now that Adebayo is once again delivering on the court.
Adebayo and the Heat will next be in action on Sunday. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers at home.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login