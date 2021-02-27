- Zaire Wade sends angry message to Sierra Canyon after watching documentary: ‘You woke up a killa’
Zaire Wade sends angry message to Sierra Canyon after watching documentary: ‘You woke up a killa’
- Updated: February 26, 2021
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, offered a biting message after watching the new documentary on the Sierra Canyon School basketball team that he was a part of last season.
The documentary, which is now airing on Amazon Prime’s free streaming service IMBdTV, is entitled “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.” It offers a fascinating look at the 2019-20 edition of the Chatsworth, Calif. school’s team.
One of the younger Wade’s former teammates on that squad was Bronny James, the son of former Heat forward LeBron James, with the elder James and Maverick Carter serving as executive producers of the documentary.
The members of the Sierra Canyon teams in recent seasons have been subject to a great deal of media attention due to the popularity of some of their parents.
However, the documentary offers the players on the team the opportunity to speak during the course of the season.
The younger Wade transferred in part because of a lack of playing time at Sierra Canyon and is now playing at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.
