Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has plenty of time to work with his son, Zaire, and the two recently took to the court to show off a couple of riveting alley-oop dunks by the younger Wade.

During his NBA career, the elder Wade delivered the ball for thundering dunks by players such as Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

At least some of those dunks were in alley-oop fashion. Regardless of the method, the elder Wade’s role as a facilitator on the court is just one reason why he’s destined for a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The younger Wade is trying to carve his own path to the NBA, though he’s yet to make a decision on which college he’ll attend after some bumpy moments during his high school career.

However, the younger Wade’s ability has already resulted in some scholarship offers, with other schools also reportedly recruiting him

Until that decision is made, the elder Wade will continue to work with his son.