Udonis Haslem agrees that ‘far more disrespectful’ Kevin Garnett shouldn’t bash Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recently caused a stir by stepping on the Boston Celtics logo at TD Garden, which provoked Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett to berate the 2016 champion.

On the flip side, Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem supported former NBA star Richard Jefferson’s passionate rant that Garnett has no space to talk because he has a disrespectful history.

Certainly, Haslem and Garnett have had a bellicose relationship over the years. The 40-year-old Haslem has vitiated Garnett’s tough character label multiple times.

Garnett, 45, clearly was irate that Irving disrespected the floor that he played on for numerous years. The Hall of Famer won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

Although Irving played in Boston for a couple years, he bashed the city for displaying subtle racism. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge’s attempt to downplay Irving’s criticism has left many around the league in shock.

The first-round series between the Nets and Celtics came to an end with Game 5 on Tuesday. The Nets delivered a final 123-109 punch in their fourth win of the series.

The Nets will move on to the second round and take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who swept the Heat in four games.