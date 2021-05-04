Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem delivered a stinging verbal shot at Kevin Garnett after the former Boston Celtics star was mentioned in a group of “tough guys” that also included Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Haslem delivered the blow while responding to a question about the 2020 class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and quickly showed that he has no problem attacking Garnett’s alleged toughness.

Udonis Haslem asked about Kobe, Duncan, & Garnett going into the HOF next week. UD does not think tough guy should be used to describe KG:2 of those guys I would consider mentally tough and one of those guys does a whole lot of talking…don't be loosely throwing around tough guy pic.twitter.com/oWdsi5rgNR — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) May 4, 2021

“Tough guys, you said? Two of those guys I would probably say I consider tough guys, and that’s more so mentally tough, and one of those guys just do a lot of this, and that’s not tough at all,” he said while making a talking motion with his hands. “The definition of tough guy don’t go by guys that do this. You know that, Tim [Reynolds]. You probably want to take K.G. off that tough guy list.”

Haslem had no issue with declaring that Garnett was a great player, but clearly had a problem with Garnett’s reputation for talking trash on the court.

Bryant also was known to occasionally talk trash, but prior to his tragic death last year, he had earned a level of respect among his peers that Garnett apparently hasn’t attained yet.

Duncan was the least likely of the trio mentioned to talk trash on the court.

Haslem is in the midst of completing his 18th NBA season, with his future beyond this season still uncertain. Yet, before he leaves the court for good, he’s making sure that people have no doubt about his opinion toward Garnett.