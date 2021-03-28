Back when the Miami Heat were the most dominant team in the NBA during the Big 3 era, Udonis Haslem and company forged an enduring rivalry with former Boston Celtics stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Both Pierce and Garnett have done their parts to keep the rivalry alive by issuing questionable comments related to former Heat stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

While appearing on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Haslem indicated that the rivalry between the Heat and Celtics may never go away.

He also admitted that one day, he might have to fight Garnett and Pierce for their continued disrespect of Wade and James.

"We might be 60 years old in the grocery store and might have to get it on at some point. I don't play like that"

“If you look at a lot of the comments that Paul Pierce makes from the position he’s in now, I don’t heat him say too much good s— about Bron,” Haslem said. “I don’t hear him say too much good about Bron. When I look at the position he in, I hear him talking about D-Wade and he say some crazy s— trying to compare careers. I’m like, ‘Come on man, what is you doing, man? You tripping.'”

He went on to say that while he has “great respect” for what Garnett did during his NBA career, he has taken exception to the disrespect Garnett has displayed for James and Wade as well.

“I don’t know, we might be 60 years old in the grocery store and might have to get it on at some point,” he said. “I don’t play like that.”

Finally, Haslem said that also knows that the rivalry that exists between the players may “never be over.”

Clearly, Haslem has no problem standing up to people who come for his former teammates.

In the end, the numbers speak for themselves. While the Celtics got one championship with Pierce and Garnett, the Heat dominated the Eastern Conference shortly after that.

They advanced to four NBA Finals in four years and won two championships during that time. They beat the Celtics twice in the postseason during that dominant run.