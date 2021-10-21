Tyler Herro shares adorable photo of his baby daughter wearing his Miami Heat jersey

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently shared a photo to Instagram of his baby daughter wearing his jersey.

Herro and his girlfriend welcomed their baby daughter into the world last month. The Heat star opened up about how the birth of his daughter put him into a great state of mind.

The 21-year-old has a lot on his plate right now. Herro is about to begin his third season at the NBA level, with Miami opening its regular season on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Many fans have high hopes for Herro’s growth in the upcoming campaign. He had a slightly underwhelming sophomore season, but he seemingly put in a lot of work over the offseason.

So far, the former first-round pick has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He’s a 43.4 percent shooter from the field and 37.5 percent shooter from deep.