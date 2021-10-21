- Tyler Herro shares adorable photo of his baby daughter wearing his Miami Heat jersey
- Bobby Portis’ savage 1-emoji reaction to P.J. Tucker saying how badly he wants to beat Milwaukee Bucks
- Report: Miami Heat release injury report for season opener vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- P.J. Tucker circled Bucks game on his calendar: ‘I want to win this game better than I want to win any other game’
- Report: Miami Heat could have Marvin Bagley III on radar if he’s bought out by Sacramento Kings
- David Aldridge predicts John Wall will end up with Miami Heat via buyout
- Pat Riley says Bam Adebayo is ‘extraordinarily’ better than he was last year, thinks he could be a ‘flat-out scorer’ this year
- Goran Dragic denounces Miami Heat’s usage of Precious Achiuwa last season
- Report: NBA continuing to investigate possible tampering by Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deal
- Report: 3 Miami Heat players miss team practice due to illness
Tyler Herro shares adorable photo of his baby daughter wearing his Miami Heat jersey
- Updated: October 21, 2021
Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently shared a photo to Instagram of his baby daughter wearing his jersey.
Herro and his girlfriend welcomed their baby daughter into the world last month. The Heat star opened up about how the birth of his daughter put him into a great state of mind.
The 21-year-old has a lot on his plate right now. Herro is about to begin his third season at the NBA level, with Miami opening its regular season on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Many fans have high hopes for Herro’s growth in the upcoming campaign. He had a slightly underwhelming sophomore season, but he seemingly put in a lot of work over the offseason.
So far, the former first-round pick has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He’s a 43.4 percent shooter from the field and 37.5 percent shooter from deep.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login