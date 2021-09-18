Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry welcome newborn baby girl, reveal her name

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro shared a photograph to Instagram of his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, and the couple’s newborn baby.

Shortly after, Henry took to Instagram to welcome their newborn into the world and revealed her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry)



Over the summer, Herro announced via his Instagram that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child. It’s great to see that the baby has arrived, and it’s surely an exciting time for the couple.

Herro has a lot on his plate at the moment. Now a father, the 21-year-old will presumably enter the upcoming NBA season with a lot on his mind.

Herro is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Many fans felt that his year was slightly disappointing. The former first-round pick will hope to have a more productive 2021-22 season.

Miami is looking to return as a contender after an underwhelming 2020-21 season. Herro figures to be a major part of the team’s formula. It will be his third season at the NBA level.