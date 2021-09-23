Tyler Herro opens up about new daughter, slams haters who said he ‘partied too much’ last season

In a new interview, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro dismissed his critics while also talking about how the birth of his first child serves as some motivation for the upcoming season.

Herro’s interview with the Associated Press mentioned his struggles last season and his frustration with critics who claimed that his activities off the court were impacting his game.

“For me, one of the biggest things was hearing people say that I partied too much, that I’m not in the gym, that I don’t love the gym,” Herro said Thursday. “If you knew me, you’d know I try to be the hardest-working dude out here. So, I think you’ll see that this year.”

Herro’s strong rookie campaign was followed by one in which he missed games due to injury and was shifted from the starting lineup into a reserve capacity.

During the offseason, Herro has been putting in countless hours in the gym and has drawn praise for putting on more muscle to help him keep up with the grind of the NBA.

On Sept. 14, the young star’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry gave birth to their daughter Zya Elise Herro. That life-changing moment is something that has put Herro in a much better frame of mind.

“I just feel good,” Herro said. “I feel like I have a reason now. Not that I didn’t before, but now I have another reason to be motivated every single day when I walk into the arena. I have to be the best I can every single day because I have a daughter now. And I’m in a very good spot right now.”

Having an inspired Herro along with some new additions like Kyle Lowry raises hope that the Heat can again make another deep postseason run. That push may not end with an NBA title, but Herro is ready for what lies ahead.