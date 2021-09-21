Former Miami Heat coach reveals how Tyler Herro’s body transformation will help improve his game next season

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has spent the offseason building up his strength, which has led to rave reviews from the team’s former strength and conditioning coach.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald spoke to the recently retired Bill Foran, who indicated that Herro’s physical change is clearly evident.

“He has totally dedicated himself to the weight room,” Foran said during a phone conversation last weekend. “His body is transformed. He will be a much better athlete.”

Foran also added that Herro is “up 10 pounds, most in muscle. He’s in great shape. He’s stronger now, more powerful. He will be able to defend better and fight through screens.”

The 21-year-old Herro saw his status on the team last year go from starter to key reserve, finishing with averages of 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Those numbers were slightly better than his solid rookie campaign. Still, he’s been focusing this offseason on building up his once-lean frame in order to broaden his overall game.

Back in July, Herro spoke about the benefits of getting stronger and how adding weight for the year ahead could benefit him.

“I think it translates obviously offensively,” Herro said of his offseason goal to add weight. “Getting stronger, I can get to my spots easier and just being able to defend bigger guys than me. I want to be able to be as big as the rest of the vets are in the league. So just gaining weight I think will help me tremendously on both ends.”

Herro’s rookie season was part of a solid campaign in which the Heat reached the 2020 NBA Finals. In contrast, last season’s playoffs ended far too quickly.

Herro is surely determined to help the Heat again challenge for an NBA title.