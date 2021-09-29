Tyler Herro sends strong warning to doubters ahead of 2021-22 season

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is ready to deliver a strong message to his critics as he continues to prepare for his third NBA season.

Herro spoke with the Miami Herald after an offseason in which he worked hard to build up his body and also became a father for the first time.

“I’m ready for a bounce-back year,” Herro said. “No question I feel like I had a lot of expectations coming into last season and some people are sleeping on me again. In that way, I am going to wake a lot of people up again like I did in the bubble in my first year.”

After an impressive rookie season that culminated with a trip to the 2020 NBA Finals, Herro dealt with injuries and a shift from the starting unit to a reserve role last season. Those struggles led to increased scrutiny from critics.

Herro’s changed physical appearance includes adding muscle to help him withstand the rigors of a long NBA season. The effort he undertook during the offseason to make that happen was one of his first steps towards showing that he is ready to bounce back.

In addition, the birth of his daughter has also given Herro even more motivation to get back to his rookie form, which is something that can help the Heat during the upcoming campaign.

Right now, the Heat are in the early stages of training camp and will soon compete in preseason contests.

However, when the Heat starts their regular season against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 21, Herro will start trying to make good on his pledge.