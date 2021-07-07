Tyler Herro points to one important aspect that he hopes to improve upon this summer

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has an important goal for the 2021-22 season.

Herro, who will be preparing for his third NBA season, is aiming to improve his overall strength.

“I think this summer is a huge summer for me,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things that I want to work on. And I think one is definitely to get stronger, with my foundation, whether it’s my legs, and just my upper body, and just being able to come into more of an NBA body and really put some weight on.”

Last season, Herro took a step back in terms of efficiency, as he shot just 36.0 percent from 3-point range and had an effective field goal percentage of 51.6 percent which was down from 52.0 percent in the 2019-20 season.

While Herro wasn’t as efficient, he did improve his scoring, rebounds and assists from his rookie year.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign.

After breaking out in the Orlando, Fla. bubble in the playoffs of his rookie season, Herro didn’t take the leap the Heat were hoping for in his sophomore season, but it’s possible that added weight will help him hold up for a full season.

The Heat are looking to improve their roster this offseason after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

If Herro isn’t traded, fans can bet that the Heat will be looking for big things from him next season.