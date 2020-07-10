- Isaiah Thomas’ Latest Social Media Activity Signals He Could Join Miami Heat
Isaiah Thomas’ Latest Social Media Activity Signals He Could Join Miami Heat
July 10, 2020
Recently, free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas liked a photo on social media that indicated that he would be signed by the Miami Heat this offseason.
Thomas, 31, last suited up for the Washington Wizards earlier in the 2019-20 season.
He was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers in a midseason trade before ultimately getting waived.
The journeyman has bounced around the association throughout his career. As a matter of fact, he hasn’t been on a team for more than one season since his days with the Boston Celtics.
The feisty guard turned into an All-Star in Boston. During the 2016-17 season, Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points on top of 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Now, the two-time All-Star can’t seem to find a job in the NBA.
If the sharpshooter landed with the Heat, he would provide a nice scoring boost. In addition, he would serve as a great league veteran for the team’s young guards to learn from.
Thomas has career averages of 18.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 boards per game.
