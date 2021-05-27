 Tyler Herro offers confident message on Miami Heat's pivotal Game 3: 'We're built for this' - Heat Nation
Tyler Herro Miami Heat Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat desperately need a win in the Game 3 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and Heat guard Tyler Herro is confident that the team will rise to the occasion.

The Heat are coming off one of their worst performances of the season after having gotten blown out by the Bucks on Monday night in Milwaukee. That loss followed a heartbreaking overtime defeat in Game 1.

Entering Thursday night’s game, the Heat are in a must-win situation, since the prospect of coming back from a 3-0 deficit is virtually impossible.

Herro is in his second year and was part of the Heat’s five-game defeat of the Bucks in last year’s playoffs, an upset that helped eventually get them to the NBA Finals.

Among those needing to come through on Thursday night is Herro himself, who thus far has had a rough series. During his time on the court, Herro has scored just 14 points in the first two games and shot 3-of-15 from the field.

If the Heat are able to knock off the Bucks in Game 3, they’ll then attempt to even the series on Saturday afternoon in Game 4.

