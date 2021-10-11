 Tyler Herro issues major announcement regarding Miami Heat's COVID-19 vaccination status - Heat Nation
Tyler Herro issues major announcement regarding Miami Heat’s COVID-19 vaccination status

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently revealed that the team is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccines are a hot topic around the NBA, but it seems that the Heat aren’t one of the teams with players who are opposed to getting the shot.

Miami is looking to challenge for an NBA title in the 2021-22 season. Being fully vaccinated will reduce the risk of the virus getting in the way of the team’s quest for a championship.

The organization recently laid out a safety plan for fans in attendance at Heat home games this season. Clearly, the franchise is taking the situation seriously.

Like every other team, Miami is hoping to avoid COVID-19-related issues in the upcoming season. For Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat’s roster, winning a title is the expectation and goal.

