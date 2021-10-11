Tyler Herro issues major announcement regarding Miami Heat's COVID-19 vaccination status - Heat Nation

- Tyler Herro issues major announcement regarding Miami Heat’s COVID-19 vaccination status
- Jimmy Butler opens up on struggle of being celebrity athlete while trying to raise daughter
- Top 5 things Miami Heat fans have to look forward to in the 2021-22 season
- Report: Udonis Haslem returns to Miami Heat following tragic passing of father
- Dwyane Wade has perfect reaction to Allen Iverson and Chris Webber getting involved in cannabis industry
- Dwyane Wade offers surprising admission about his 2006 NBA Finals MVP trophy
- LeBron James gives big credit to Miami Heat for underrated aspect of Kendrick Nunn
- DeMar DeRozan admits he took rumors that he’d accept less money to join Kyle Lowry and Miami Heat as ‘disrespect’
- Report: Miami Heat to sit out several players in preseason matchup vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Meyers Leonard says his wife was told, ‘Don’t leave your house, we’re gonna rape you’ after he used anti-Semitic slur
Tyler Herro issues major announcement regarding Miami Heat’s COVID-19 vaccination status
- Updated: October 11, 2021
Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently revealed that the team is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tyler Herro says “we’re a fully vaccinated team,” so they were able to do a lot of things on the road together/as a team this past week. pic.twitter.com/7GZy0N6gfD
— Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) October 11, 2021
Vaccines are a hot topic around the NBA, but it seems that the Heat aren’t one of the teams with players who are opposed to getting the shot.
Miami is looking to challenge for an NBA title in the 2021-22 season. Being fully vaccinated will reduce the risk of the virus getting in the way of the team’s quest for a championship.
The organization recently laid out a safety plan for fans in attendance at Heat home games this season. Clearly, the franchise is taking the situation seriously.
Like every other team, Miami is hoping to avoid COVID-19-related issues in the upcoming season. For Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat’s roster, winning a title is the expectation and goal.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login