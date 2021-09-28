Jimmy Butler expects the Miami Heat to win a championship this season: ‘I know the caliber of player that I am’

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler made it perfectly clear what his expectation for the upcoming season is.

The five-time All-Star wants to win it all.

Our @Local10Sports report today from #HeatTwitter media day, and Jimmy Butler didn’t even let me finish the question on what the expectations are. “Championship.” pic.twitter.com/t9kJGHtZeO — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) September 27, 2021

“Championship,” Butler said when asked about his expectations for the year. “Championship. That’s it. … You ask anybody that question, that’s gonna be the goal. … I believe it because I know the caliber of player that I am, he is, he is and everybody else around here, and I know the why in which we do it and that’s to win.”

The Heat, who made the NBA Finals in 2020, are looking to return there in the 2021-22 season. Although the team had an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, optimism is high going into the upcoming season.

Newcomer Kyle Lowry is one of the biggest reasons why, as he projects to make a massive impact. Moreover, Lowry recently spoke about how he shares Butler’s mindset regarding the team’s quest for a title. For both players, and seemingly many more, winning a championship is all that matters.

Butler averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. He’s clearly motivated to have a big year in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Heat organization has three titles to its credit, but it hasn’t won one since 2013. Butler, Lowry and company will look to end the mini-drought in 2022.