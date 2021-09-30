Miami Heat announce full COVID-19 fan safety plan for games at FTX Arena

The Miami Heat’s COVID-19 fan safety plan for games at FTX Arena was recently revealed.

Masks will still be required for all fans in attendance over two years old, including those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

However, for most fans, there will be no testing or vaccination requirements.

“The Miami Heat will open the preseason at a home arena operating at its full capacity of 19,600, but masks will still be required for fans in attendance because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced Wednesday,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “All guests, including those fully vaccinated, over 2 years old will be required to wear a mask for games at FTX Arena when the Heat begins its six-game preseason schedule at the downtown Miami building on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. “There will be no testing or vaccination requirement for attending games at FTX Arena unless the ticket is for a seat within 15 feet of the court, which the Heat has labeled the ‘Red Zone.’ The current estimation for ‘Red Zone’ seats at FTX Arena is about 700.”

The 2021-22 season has the potential to be an exciting one for the Heat, fans are surely excited to attend games.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted fan attendance for the Heat in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The 2021-22 campaign will likely have a much more traditional feel given the fact that FTX Arena will return to its full capacity.

COVID-19 is a hot topic around the NBA at the moment, as a handful of players remain unvaccinated against the virus. It’ll be interesting to see how that situation develops with the season rapidly approaching.

The Heat are searching for their first NBA title since 2013. Given the talent on their roster, they’re going to have a chance to compete for it in the 2021-22 season.