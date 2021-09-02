Kyle Lowry reveals his ‘championship or bust’ mentality is what made him sign with Miami Heat

Miami Heat newcomer Kyle Lowry recently spoke about one of the biggest factors that influenced his decision to join the Heat in free agency.

“For me, it’s only championships or bust,” Lowry said during a podcast appearance. “And going to Miami, that was a situation where I felt like this is what they wanted to do. I have a close friend in Jimmy Butler there, and I feel like Miami, that’s what they wanna do. It’s about winning championships. If you’re not playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency is, ‘Where do I go to become a champion? Where do I go I feel like to have the opportunity to become another champion and get back to the high?'”

Lowry already has one NBA title under his belt, and he’s looking to win another with the Heat. His first ring came in the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors.

For most players, winning an NBA title is the ultimate goal. Miami’s roster is loaded with players who are itching to accomplish that feat. The hope is that the team will make a run at the championship in the 2021-22 season.

Lowry figures to bring a lot to the table for the Heat in the upcoming campaign.

He is coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He made 43.6 percent of his shots from the field and 39.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The 35-year-old’s playmaking abilities may very well take the Heat to the next level. Moreover, Lowry, a six-time All-Star, has tons of NBA experience. His veteran leadership should help the cause.