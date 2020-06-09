- Tyler Herro Drops Haymaker on Thirsty Comment Left on Katya Elise Henry’s Instagram
- Report: Miami Heat Could Potentially Acquire DeMarcus Cousins for Playoff Run
- Miami Heat Executive Explains Why Team Has Decided to ‘Hold Off’ Interviewing 2020 Draft Prospects
- Video: 40-Year-Old Mike Miller Seen Destroying College Basketball Players 1-on-1
- Report: Coronavirus Infections Rising in Area of NBA Resumption Site
- Erik Spoelstra Explains Why He’s Confident Miami Heat Will Rise to Unique Challenges of Season Resumption
- Tyler Herro Seen at Black Lives Matter Protest With Instagram Model Katya Elise Henry
- Erik Spoelstra Expresses Deep Respect for Udonis Haslem, Calls Him ‘Beacon of Leadership’
- Bobby Portis Heaps Praise on Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, Says They Were 2 of His Most Talented Teammates
- Former NBA Head Coach Explains Why Miami Heat Are Uniquely Prepared for Restart of Season
Tyler Herro Drops Haymaker on Thirsty Comment Left on Katya Elise Henry’s Instagram
- Updated: June 8, 2020
Tyler Herro and major Instagram model Katya Elise Henry have been spending quite a lot of time together over the past few months.
In fact, over the weekend, the two were seen protesting together.
But when they’re not out marching, it seems that they are enjoying their company in other ways.
Herro indicated as much when he left a comment on Henry’s most recent Instagram post.
Tyler Herro from downtown 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3Tdwxf44Md
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 9, 2020
The blossoming relationship between these two seemingly started on social media when Henry asked Herro to “quarantine n chill” at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, the two have continued to flirt online and have moved their relationship over to the real world as well.
Clearly, these two are very much interested in one another at the moment.
With the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season inching closer, it will be interesting to see how these two keep the romance alive when Herro is stuck inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login