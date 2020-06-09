Tyler Herro Drops Haymaker on Thirsty Comment Left on Katya Elise Henry’s Instagram

Tyler Herro and major Instagram model Katya Elise Henry have been spending quite a lot of time together over the past few months.

In fact, over the weekend, the two were seen protesting together.

But when they’re not out marching, it seems that they are enjoying their company in other ways.

Herro indicated as much when he left a comment on Henry’s most recent Instagram post.

The blossoming relationship between these two seemingly started on social media when Henry asked Herro to “quarantine n chill” at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the two have continued to flirt online and have moved their relationship over to the real world as well.

Clearly, these two are very much interested in one another at the moment.

With the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season inching closer, it will be interesting to see how these two keep the romance alive when Herro is stuck inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.