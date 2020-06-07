- Tyler Herro Seen at Black Lives Matter Protest With Instagram Model Girlfriend
Tyler Herro Seen at Black Lives Matter Protest With Instagram Model Girlfriend
- Updated: June 7, 2020
Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro is stepping up in the community.
The rookie guard and his girlfriend, Instagram model Katya Elise Henry, were spotted at a protest on Saturday supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Herro, 20, recently broke his silence on the racial injustice that exists across the United States.
The death of George Floyd, a black man who was the subject of police brutality, sent shockwaves across the nation.
As a matter of fact, protests have broken out in all 50 states in an effort to bring racism, police brutality and other injustices to light.
While this is only Herro’s first year in Miami, it is noteworthy to see the University of Kentucky product take part in community events in South Florida.
The sharpshooter has already won Heat fans’ hearts on the court.
The youngster is putting up 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest this season. In addition, he is shooting 39.1 percent from downtown and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line.
The 2019-20 season will resume at the end of July in Orlando, Fla.
