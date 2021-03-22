The Miami Heat are expected to be in the mix for a number of star players who could be on the move prior to this week’s trade deadline.

In fact, they’re the betting favorites to land Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo.

The Heat have been connected to both Lowry and Oladipo as of late, and those rumors seem to only be gaining steam.

On Monday, it was reported that the Heat may be willing to include Andre Iguodala in a deal to land Lowry.

As for Oladipo, his apparent desire to join the Heat is so strong that it’s essentially common knowledge across the NBA.

Both players are having solid seasons thus far in their respective homes.

Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Toronto Raptors. Since joining the Houston Rockets earlier this season, Oladipo has averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Miami has also been connected to former All-Star big man LaMarcus Aldridge.

Clearly, Heat team president Pat Riley is looking to improve Miami’s roster for the upcoming playoff push.

Whether or not any of the aforementioned players prove to be part of those plans remains to be seen.