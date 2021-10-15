Report: Dwyane Wade joins Apple CEO to help LGBTQ group build homes

Ever since retiring from the NBA a couple of years ago, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been a busy man.

His latest project involves helping young members of the LGBTQ community.

“Apple CEO Tim Cook and retired NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade joined Utah leaders Wednesday to announce the completion of a local advocacy group’s campaign to build new homes that provide services for LGBTQ youth in the U.S. West,” the Associated Press wrote. “Encircle, a non-profit providing mental health services for LGBTQ youth, has surpassed its goal of raising $8 million to build eight new homes with locations in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah aimed at providing safe spaces and preventing teen suicide.”

Wade has been considered an ally of the LGBTQ community for a while now. Last year, he and his wife Gabrielle Union provided support to ensure that members of that community will be able to receive quality healthcare.

In 2019, the power couple launched a line of T-shirts to help support The GLSEN organization, which combats the bullying and discrimination of LGBTQ children.

It is also well-known that Wade’s daughter Zaya went through a gender transition. The elder Wade, as well as much of the South Florida community, has largely been supportive.

The former shooting guard is now a part-owner of the Utah Jazz. In addition, his son Zaire just signed a contract to play for the Salt Lake City Stars, which is the Utah Jazz’ G League affiliate.