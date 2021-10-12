- Report: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs G League deal with Utah Jazz affiliate team
Report: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs G League deal with Utah Jazz affiliate team
- Updated: October 12, 2021
According to a report, Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire is signing a G League contract.
He is reportedly expected to join the Utah Jazz’s affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.
Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, is signing a contract in the NBA G League and is expected to join the Utah Jazz’s affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dwyane Wade is a part-owner of the Jazz.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021
The younger Wade is a very promising prospect. He has several college offers, but it sounds like he’s going to go a different route.
The elder Wade, of course, is a partial owner of the Jazz organization. He has been very involved with the team since purchasing his ownership stake, and it will awesome for NBA fans to see the father-and-son duo presumably working closely.
The elder Wade had a decorated NBA career, and a lot of it came with the Miami Heat. His son would surely love to accomplish some of the same things at the NBA level.
