Precious Achiuwa claps back at Stephen A. Smith for disrespecting Nigeria’s national team

- Updated: July 13, 2021
Miami Heat big man Precious Achiuwa took exception to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Nigeria after they shocked Team USA on Saturday.
Unprofessional 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/e9ypb0ffqU
— Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) July 13, 2021
In addition, Smith disrespected Heat guard Gabe Vincent during the rant on television.
Between Achiwua, Vincent and KZ Okpala, the Heat have three players on the Nigerian national team. Heat star Bam Adebayo is on Team USA.
Although Team USA was expected to be the best team in the upcoming tournament, it has lost its first two exhibition contests. Meanwhile, Nigeria has pleasantly won its first two exhibition games.
As for the Achiuwa, he is getting premier experience playing against some of the best players in the world. He is already getting significant compliments thanks to his involvement on the Nigerian team.
The youngster put himself on the map by emphatically blocking Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in the 90-87 exhibition opener. The Heat drafted Achiuwa with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
