Even after lots of injury woes several years ago, Derrick Rose is still an impact player in the NBA.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is clearly an admirer of Rose, and he reminded the world to appreciate the University of Memphis product.

Rose was the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by his hometown Chicago Bulls. He earned plenty of praise as the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year, and 10 years ago he won the regular season MVP.

Unfortunately, Rose suffered a severe knee injury shortly afterward, and he has failed to play a full season since.

This year, however, he has become an integral part of a surprisingly good New York Knicks team. Averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists a game for the Knicks, he has given them a major boost off the bench.

At just 32 years of age, Rose may have a few more strong seasons left in him.