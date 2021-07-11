Nigeria’s Precious Achiuwa throws shade at Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may be one of the NBA’s premier players, but at least one player doesn’t fully appreciate him.

Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa, a member of Nigeria, threw some serious shade at the Brooklyn Nets superstar on social media, as his squad upset Team USA on Saturday.

Durant has been one of the league’s best players for many years now. He has a league MVP, two NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards under his belt.

In fact, some feel that he, and not former Heat superstar LeBron James, is currently the best player in the world.

Despite being 32 years of age, Durant appears to have plenty left in the tank. He came back from a torn Achilles to put up some of the best numbers of his career this season.

With a full training camp alongside James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin this fall, Durant could soon add to his trophy collection.

Achiuwa didn’t play a ton for the Heat this season, but people in the organization are high on his potential.

However, if the Heat are to make a big move and acquire another true star this offseason, they may have to part with the Nigerian-born big man.