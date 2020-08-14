 Jimmy Butler Fully Expects Miami Heat to Get Another Big-Name Player: 'It's Gonna Happen' - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Jimmy Butler Fully Expects Miami Heat to Get Another Big-Name Player: ‘It’s Gonna Happen’

Jimmy Butler Fully Expects Miami Heat to Get Another Big-Name Player: ‘It’s Gonna Happen’

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is on the cusp of beginning his first playoff run as a member of the Miami Heat, but that’s not keeping him from thinking about great success further down the line.

In fact, Butler recently admitted that he expects the Heat to make good on their plans to add another star player to the roster.

There is already a lot of talent on the Heat roster, but Heat team president Pat Riley appears determined to acquire another premier player to form one more super team in Miami.

Thus far, the most prominent targets seem to include defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

This list is surely fluid, and the Heat will likely consider other options as well.

Riley and the rest of the team’s front office have swung for the fences many times before. Sometimes they have succeeded. Sometimes they have failed.

However, if Butler’s confidence is any indication, there will definitely be another star in South Florida in the near future.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login