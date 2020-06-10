Miami Heat Rumors: Heat Interested in Bradley Beal If He’s Available

When it comes to building the Miami Heat’s next championship team, one can count on team president Pat Riley doing what it takes.

According to Shams Charania, the team has had interest in acquiring Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have all shown interest in Bradley Beal, per Shams Charania. — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) June 10, 2020

Beal is having a career season so far, averaging 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game for a Wizards team that’s currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

At age 26, he could help make sure the Heat are title contenders for years to come.

However, it doesn’t seem like he’s that anxious to leave the nation’s capital. Beal signed a two-year, $72 million contract extension in October, which will run until the 2022-23 season.

Given that fellow All-Star John Wall is waiting to return from a torn Achilles, it may be prudent for the Wizards to hit the proverbial reset button.

For months, there have been whispers that Beal may end up in South Florida in the near future.

If he does indeed become available via trade months from now, expect Riley to move heaven and earth in order to land him.