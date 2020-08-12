The Miami Heat have reportedly made it known that they plan to pursue Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the future.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the Heat are willing to trade anyone on their roster for the reigning MVP.

“The point I agree with most is that the Bucks have to make the NBA Finals, or it will get quite uneasy in Milwaukee,” Winderman wrote in response to a question on the Heat’s need for Antetokounmpo. “As for your other points, there is this reality: If the Heat had to, there is not a player on the current roster they wouldn’t trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, or possibly not even any two.”

Antetokounmpo, 25 is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA.

The international standout is posting 29.5 points, 13.6 boards and 5.6 dimes per game this season. He’s a strong candidate to win the MVP trophy and Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season.

Furthermore, the Bucks are the best team in the association. They were also the top team in the league last season, which coincided with Antetokounmpo’s 2019 MVP campaign.

Clearly, Antetokounmpo is a generational talent and produces unparalleled team success. As a result, it makes sense why the Heat would part ways with anyone on their roster to get a hold of the phenom.

The Heat’s best players are All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. In addition, the franchise has a strong base of burgeoning youngsters, which includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn.

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are focused on winning a title this season.