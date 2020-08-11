Bam Adebayo Adds Fuel to Victor Oladipo Rumors After Latest Social Media Activity

Following the Miami Heat’s blowout victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Heat players were seen paying close attention to Pacers star Victor Oladipo.

Big man Bam Adebayo took it a step further after the game by shouting out the guard via social media.

Oladipo, 28, is set to become a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season. In fact, the Heat and Oladipo reportedly have mutual interest in each other.

The guard returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon injury in January. He is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game this season.

On Monday, Oladipo got a great feel for the Heat’s winning potential. The Heat clobbered the Pacers by a score of 114-92.

All-Star Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the dominating victory. Adebayo chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Both teams are right beside each another in the standings. The Heat hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers hold the No. 5 seed.

The Heat and Pacers meet again on Friday in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.