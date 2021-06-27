Jimmy Butler breaks his silence on tragic Florida building collapse

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently offered his thoughts and prayers to the people affected by the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Fla.

This comes after Heat legend Dwyane Wade also sent his prayers to the victims via a tweet and teammate Udonis Haslem issued a message on the “devastating” tragedy.

Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn were also seen helping out in the rescue efforts by providing first responders with supplies.

The tragedy caught countless people by surprise early Thursday. Search-and-rescue operations were immediately launched. Unfortunately, the death toll has already increased to five, and 156 individuals are still unaccounted for.

Various communities have been coming together to support those who have been impacted by the incident. The Heat organization has also launched a hardship fund to provide assistance and relief to the victims.