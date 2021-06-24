 Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami - Heat Nation
Home / Videos / Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami

Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami

Tyler Herro Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn were seen helping out at the site of a partially collapsed building near Miami on Thursday.

Sadly, one person has already been pronounced dead as a result of the collapse. There has been no confirmed total death toll yet, but it is expected to rise.

The building collapsed early Thursday morning and there has been an ongoing rescue effort since. Every little bit helps, and it’s great to see that Herro and Quinn are helping the situation in any capacity.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login