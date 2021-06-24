Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn were seen helping out at the site of a partially collapsed building near Miami on Thursday.

Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn just arrived near scene of partially collapsed building in Surfside. Offloading water bottles, snacks out of a truck. Police PIO said Heat called to help out. pic.twitter.com/suflnZiHDK — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) June 24, 2021

Members of the Miami Heat, including Tyler Herro and Chris Quinn, help bring supplies for the collapsed building first responders and the people at the reunification center. The building collapsed in Surfside, located roughly 12 miles of FTX Arena pic.twitter.com/TZJW7OdHeA — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) June 24, 2021

Sadly, one person has already been pronounced dead as a result of the collapse. There has been no confirmed total death toll yet, but it is expected to rise.

The building collapsed early Thursday morning and there has been an ongoing rescue effort since. Every little bit helps, and it’s great to see that Herro and Quinn are helping the situation in any capacity.