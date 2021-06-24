Dwyane Wade sends thoughts and prayers to victims of Champlain Towers South collapse

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent his thoughts and prayers to the families and people affected by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Miami.

My 🖤 is with the victims and families of those affected by the collapse of the Champlain Towers building in Surfside. Grateful for the first responders out there. Prayers are up. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 24, 2021

At least one person was killed in the collapse, and authorities are fearing that there are going to be more fatalities.

“Officials have accounted for 102 people who lived in the building, but 99 people remained unaccounted for by midafternoon, said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County,” reported the New York Times. “At least one person was killed in the collapse that survivors described as being ‘hit like a missile,’ the authorities said. With so many people unaccounted for on Thursday, many more fatalities were feared.”

First responders have detected sounds in the rubble which could mean there are survivors, but that has yet to be determined.

Wade, who spent most of his NBA career in Miami, is hoping the best for the community and first responders amidst the tragedy.