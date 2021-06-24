- Dwyane Wade sends thoughts and prayers to victims of Champlain Towers South collapse
- Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami
- Report: Erik Spoelstra to join USA Basketball coaching staff for Olympic preparations
- Chris Bosh says Brooklyn Nets Big 3 in its prime would beat Miami Heat Big 3 in its prime
- Report: Miami Heat among teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie
- Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company
- Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal both seen liking posts about Bam Adebayo joining them on Team USA
- Chris Bosh offers sagely advice to Bam Adebayo on why he struggled this season and how he can improve
- Report: Ben Simmons’ frustration with Jimmy Butler on Philadelphia 76ers played role in his departure to Miami Heat
- Report: Bam Adebayo commits to join Team USA roster for Summer Olympics in Tokyo
Dwyane Wade sends thoughts and prayers to victims of Champlain Towers South collapse
- Updated: June 24, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent his thoughts and prayers to the families and people affected by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Miami.
My 🖤 is with the victims and families of those affected by the collapse of the Champlain Towers building in Surfside. Grateful for the first responders out there. Prayers are up.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 24, 2021
At least one person was killed in the collapse, and authorities are fearing that there are going to be more fatalities.
“Officials have accounted for 102 people who lived in the building, but 99 people remained unaccounted for by midafternoon, said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County,” reported the New York Times.
“At least one person was killed in the collapse that survivors described as being ‘hit like a missile,’ the authorities said. With so many people unaccounted for on Thursday, many more fatalities were feared.”
First responders have detected sounds in the rubble which could mean there are survivors, but that has yet to be determined.
Wade, who spent most of his NBA career in Miami, is hoping the best for the community and first responders amidst the tragedy.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login