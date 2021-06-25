Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy

Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem sent his thoughts and prayers to the people impacted by the partial building collapse on Thursday morning in Surfside, Fla.

Heat guard Tyler Herro and Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn were seen unloading food and water at the site of the collapse on Thursday.

The Heat also released a statement regarding the tragedy.

We were devastated to hear of the catastrophic Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 24, 2021

Miami-Dade County officials announced on Friday morning that the death toll had risen to four and that there were still 159 people unaccounted for.

Officials also announced that 120 people had been accounted for.

.@MayorDaniella confirms new numbers in Champlain Tower collapse: 120 people accounted for

159 still missing

4 dead pic.twitter.com/Vp8FwVS8zy — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) June 25, 2021

Rescue efforts have been taking place since the building collapsed.