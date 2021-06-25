 Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy

Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy

Udonis Haslem Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem sent his thoughts and prayers to the people impacted by the partial building collapse on Thursday morning in Surfside, Fla.

Udonis Haslem Miami Heat

Heat guard Tyler Herro and Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn were seen unloading food and water at the site of the collapse on Thursday.

The Heat also released a statement regarding the tragedy.

Miami-Dade County officials announced on Friday morning that the death toll had risen to four and that there were still 159 people unaccounted for.

Officials also announced that 120 people had been accounted for.

Rescue efforts have been taking place since the building collapsed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login