- Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy
- Brian Scalabrine pegs Miami Heat as landing spot for Ben Simmons, says team ‘could fix him’
- Report: There’s a ’75 percent chance’ the Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro this offseason
- Dwyane Wade sends thoughts and prayers to victims of Champlain Towers South collapse
- Video: Tyler Herro seen offloading food and water at site of partially collapsed building near Miami
- Report: Erik Spoelstra to join USA Basketball coaching staff for Olympic preparations
- Chris Bosh says Brooklyn Nets Big 3 in its prime would beat Miami Heat Big 3 in its prime
- Report: Miami Heat among teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie
- Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company
- Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal both seen liking posts about Bam Adebayo joining them on Team USA
Devastated Udonis Haslem issues poignant message in wake of building collapse tragedy
- Updated: June 25, 2021
Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem sent his thoughts and prayers to the people impacted by the partial building collapse on Thursday morning in Surfside, Fla.
Heat guard Tyler Herro and Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn were seen unloading food and water at the site of the collapse on Thursday.
The Heat also released a statement regarding the tragedy.
We were devastated to hear of the catastrophic Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 24, 2021
Miami-Dade County officials announced on Friday morning that the death toll had risen to four and that there were still 159 people unaccounted for.
Officials also announced that 120 people had been accounted for.
.@MayorDaniella confirms new numbers in Champlain Tower collapse:
120 people accounted for
159 still missing
4 dead pic.twitter.com/Vp8FwVS8zy
— Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) June 25, 2021
Rescue efforts have been taking place since the building collapsed.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login