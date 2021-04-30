On Friday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra offered a somewhat positive update on the injury status of newcomer Victor Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo will not travel with the Heat this weekend and, despite @IraHeatBeat's best efforts, Erik Spoelstra did not provide much of an update beyond: "I can say he is making progress." — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) April 30, 2021

Oladipo, 28, has played in just four games for the Heat since he got traded from the Houston Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline.

During a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Oladipo suffered a non-contact injury. He hasn’t played since the setback took place.

While the Heat want the guard back on the court, they’ve offered abstruse updates on his return. As a matter of fact, Spoelstra has declined to even say if Oladipo will return this season.

The veteran is reportedly unlikely to attract a major offer in free agency as a result of the growing injury concerns. Oladipo is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with the Heat this season.

The Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.