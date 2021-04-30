- Erik Spoelstra gives optimistic update on Victor Oladipo’s potential return from injury
- Jimmy Butler admits he and Erik Spoelstra got into ‘little predicament’ during recent Miami Heat win
- Jimmy Butler offers huge endorsement of Dewayne Dedmon following performance in Miami Heat win
- Dewayne Dedmon speaks out on his breakout performance vs. Spurs: ‘I emptied the tank’
- Dwyane Wade explains why all players need to ‘fear’ Stephen Curry
- Goran Dragic boldly declares Miami Heat ‘already’ in playoff mindset
- Miami Heat release promising injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Jimmy Butler reveals he named Kyle Lowry to be his daughter’s godfather
- Jimmy Butler sends worrisome message amidst Miami Heat’s struggles: ‘I can’t tell you what team is going to show up’
- Report: Kendrick Nunn was targeted by teams at trade deadline, is expected to receive ‘significant interest’ in offseason
Erik Spoelstra gives optimistic update on Victor Oladipo’s potential return from injury
- Updated: April 30, 2021
On Friday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra offered a somewhat positive update on the injury status of newcomer Victor Oladipo.
Victor Oladipo will not travel with the Heat this weekend and, despite @IraHeatBeat's best efforts, Erik Spoelstra did not provide much of an update beyond: "I can say he is making progress."
— David Wilson (@DBWilson2) April 30, 2021
Oladipo, 28, has played in just four games for the Heat since he got traded from the Houston Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline.
During a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Oladipo suffered a non-contact injury. He hasn’t played since the setback took place.
While the Heat want the guard back on the court, they’ve offered abstruse updates on his return. As a matter of fact, Spoelstra has declined to even say if Oladipo will return this season.
The veteran is reportedly unlikely to attract a major offer in free agency as a result of the growing injury concerns. Oladipo is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with the Heat this season.
The Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login