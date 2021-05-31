Duncan Robinson lists 3 things that matter to him most ahead of 2021 NBA free agency

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

While the Heat likely will try to bring Robinson back, he opened up on what he wants in free agency.

“I’m just trying to get all the information possible, so I can make the best decision possible,” Robinson said. “In terms of the different factors that contribute, all of them do, to some extent. First and foremost, the fit, a place where I can really feel comfortable. Winning is obviously a priority for me, as well. And then, of course, it’s also a business and there’s an opportunity to make money to take care of people that I love the most. So that’s also a priority, as well. “So any place that can offer all of those is a destination that I would be excited about. Obviously, I’ve had an incredible experience here, love this organization for many different reasons. So, we’ll see. For the most part, like I said, I haven’t really shifted my focus toward that just yet. But the next weeks, months will be mostly about gathering information and trying to make the best decision possible.”

In order for Robinson to be a restricted free agent, the Heat must extend a $4.7 million, one-year qualifying offer by Aug. 1.

The Heat were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs this season, and they may decide to shake up their roster this offseason.

If Robinson commands a large offer sheet from another team, the Heat may be in a tough position on whether or not they should match the offer.

This season, Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.