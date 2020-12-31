In the early stages of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s second season, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that Herro is continuing to learn as he adapts to being a part of the starting lineup.

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro adapting to his new role: "He's continuing to process things and put them into his computer, and he's making better and better plays for us even in this young season." — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 30, 2020

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's performance, 'He's continuing to learn reads against different types of schemes. It's not just about scoring, but that's what everybody will look to."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 30, 2020

As a rookie last season, Herro started just eight of the 55 games that he played in during the regular season and just five of the 21 postseason matchups the Heat played. This season, he’s started each of the Heat’s first three games.

Joining the starting lineup of a formidable team like the Heat brings with it challenges, but Herro has never shown any concern about the expectations of others.

Instead, Herro has focused on continuing to develop all aspects of his game, relying on his tireless work ethic and the Heat’s culture of getting the most out of their players.

As with any challenge, Herro will undoubtedly stumble at points along the way. However, any mistakes he does commit with simply be part of the learning curve that’s a part of every young player’s progress.

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Herro’s memory bank will no doubt attempt to erase the humiliating 144-97 loss to the Bucks just one night earlier.