- Meyers Leonard Seen Studying Film on Major Eastern Conference Rival in Orlando Bubble
- Report: ‘Strong Likelihood’ That Miami Heat’s First Scrimmage in NBA Bubble Will Be Televised
- Isaiah Thomas’ Latest Social Media Activity Signals He Could Join Miami Heat
- Video: Zaire Wade Seen Putting in Work With Cavs Big Man
- Video: Meyers Leonard Shows Off Incredible Quarantine Gaming Setup in Orlando Bubble
- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Reflect on Miami Heat’s Historic Winning Streak
- Video: Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Says He’s ‘Ready’ for NBA Bubble
- Report: Pat Riley ‘Wanted and Wants’ to Be With Miami Heat Inside NBA Bubble
- Tyler Herro’s Confident Message to His Haters Before Heading Into Orlando Bubble
- Every Known Tattoo on Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade’s Body
Meyers Leonard Seen Studying Film on Major Eastern Conference Rival in Orlando Bubble
- Updated: July 10, 2020
On Friday, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard proved that he was already studying film to prepare for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.
The team he was scouting was the Philadelphia 76ers.
Leonard, 28, is fitting into the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort quite well.The big man set up an elaborate gaming system in his hotel room upon arrival.
In addition, he’s still staying focused on the actual matter at hand. The Heat are set on winning a championship this year, as they are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The 76ers could be one of the teams in the Heat’s way when the postseason rolls around. The Sixers hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.
During the season series, the Heat beat the Sixers three out of four times. As a matter of fact, the Heat stomped on the Sixers by a score of 137-106 in the teams’ last contest in February.
On the season, Leonard is putting up 6.1 points and 5.1 boards per game. If the Heat face the Sixers in the playoffs, the 7-footer will likely have to tussle with All-Star Joel Embiid.
The resumption of the 2019-20 season takes place on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login