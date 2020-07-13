Video: Meyers Leonard Shotguns Beer in 2.5 Seconds, Declares Himself ‘King of the Bubble’

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard seems to be enjoying life in the Orlando, Fla bubble so far. Since arriving to the bubble, he’s shown off his gaming setup and studied film on opponents.

Now, he’s proclaimed himself as “King of the Bubble” while shotgunning a beer.

Leonard was challenged by @NBABubbleLife to shotgun a 12-ounce can of beer.

The 28-year-old seemed to finish off the beer in about three seconds, leaving him first on the leaderboard in the challenge. The only other player to compete in the challenge so far is New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick.

🍺 #shotgunchallenge leaderboard 🍺 1. @MeyersLeonard

2. @jj_redick

3. __________ tag the next player you’d like to see — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 13, 2020

It’s cool to see that Leonard is finding different ways to have fun while in the bubble.

Leonard is in his first season with the Heat after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

So far this season, he has averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from three.