Video: Meyers Leonard Shows Off Incredible Quarantine Gaming Setup in Orlando Bubble

The Miami Heat just arrived to the Walt Disney World Resort bubble in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday.

However, big man Meyers Leonard is already comfortable in his new setting. Leonard recently showed off his quarantine bubble gaming set up.

Leonard, 28, is an avid video game user.

The Heat could be in Orlando until October. As a result, players need to feel as comfortable and situated as possible.

Soon, the Heat will take the practice floor and prepare for a resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The resumption will be extra special for Leonard, as he has missed multiple games due to an ankle injury this season. As a matter of fact, he hasn’t played in an NBA game since early February.

On the season, the 7-footer is putting up 6.1 points and 5.1 boards per game.

The Heat have title aspirations this season. Leonard believes the Heat will have an advantage when the 2019-20 campaign restarts later this month.