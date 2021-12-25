Markieff Morris’ 5-word update on his injury after Nikola Jokic's cheap shot - Heat Nation

Markieff Morris provided an update on when he might return to the court for the Miami Heat this season.

No they don’t! Coming soon!! https://t.co/FFUn5mYGqE — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) December 24, 2021

Morris has been out for Miami since taking a cheap shot from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic late in a game in early November. Morris has missed 23 games in a row after playing in the first 10 games in his first season in Miami.

Morris is averaging 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Heat this season. He has averaged 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for his career. The Heat were 7-3 before Morris went down earlier this season.

The best game for Morris in a Heat jersey this season probably came early in the schedule against the Orlando Magic. He finished with 16 points and three rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting in a win over the Magic.

The Heat have a 20-13 record this season despite dealing with a number of injuries early on this season. Bam Adebayo is still recovering from surgery on his thumb while Jimmy Butler is still day-to-day recovering from a tailbone injury.

Miami could use Morris back with other Heat post players dealing with injuries. P.J. Tucker is still out with a leg injury. Dewayne Dedmon is dealing with an MCL sprain.

The Heat have won four of their last five games in December and will hit the court again on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.