Video: Nikola Jokic gets ejected after taking violent cheap shot at Markieff Morris at end of Heat-Nuggets game

The Miami Heat got blown out by the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in Colorado.

To make matters worse, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic took a violent cheap shot at Heat forward Markieff Morris late in the fourth quarter.

Markieff Morris is back on his feet after the cheap shot. pic.twitter.com/A56icZKpoV — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2021

Jokic is a great player and the reigning NBA MVP, but this type of play is completely uncalled for, especially since his team had such a big lead.

It was a bad all-around night for Miami, especially on the offensive end. The team shot just 39.7 percent from the field and failed to reach 100 points.

Only Jimmy Butler (31 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field) and Duncan Robinson (4-of-8 from 3-point range) played up to their standards for the Heat.

Morris appeared to be hurt after getting leveled by Jokic, but he was able to get back on his feet.

The Heat are now 7-3 on the season and still boast one of the best records in pro basketball. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Wednesday.