Report: Miami Heat release MRI results for Dewayne Dedmon’s knee injury

- Updated: December 24, 2021
The Miami Heat released an MRI on center Dewayne Dedmon’s injured left knee that indicates the veteran will likely be out of action for as long as two weeks.
INJURY UPDATE: An MRI on Dewayne Dedmon today revealed a Grade 1-Plus MCL Sprain of the Left Knee. He is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 24, 2021
While Dedmon’s injury adds to the team’s injury woes, the news is something of a relief after he was last seen walking gingerly off the court on Thursday night.
That injury took place during the first quarter of the Heat’s 115-112 home victory over the Detroit Pistons. During Dedmon’s short time on the court, he notched one point on a free throw and also added a rebound.
For the 2021-22 campaign, Dedmon has started 15 of the 33 games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
While that level of production hasn’t matched what Bam Adebayo was delivering before his own injury, Dedmon’s presence inside has been a welcome addition to the Heat lineup.
Dedmon’s numbers largely mirror what he’s done over the course of his NBA career. That tenure in the league began during the 2013-14 season as an undrafted free agent, with the Heat signing him back in April of this year.
Thursday’s win over the Pistons improved the Heat’s season record to 20-13 and was their sixth victory in the last eight games. Their next clash comes Sunday afternoon, when they host the Orlando Magic.
The Heat have already defeated the Magic twice this season, most recently on the road in a 115-105 win Dec. 17. With Dedmon out of Sunday’s game, the Heat will have to find a way to replace the 13 points and six rebounds that the veteran contributed in that Magic game.
